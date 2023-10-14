Lightning vs. Red Wings: Preview and Key Players

Tanya King

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings are set to face off on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Lightning, coming off a recent victory, will be looking to continue their winning streak, while the Red Wings aim to bounce back from a defeat.

If you can’t attend the game in person, you can catch the action on ESPN+, BSDET, or BSSUN. Alternatively, you can watch the game through a live stream on ESPN+.

The Red Wings had a challenging 2022 season, conceding 275 goals, which ranked them 22nd in the NHL. However, they managed to score 237 goals (24th in the league) with a power-play percentage of 21.11% (17th in the NHL). Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, David Perron, J.T. Compher, and Daniel Sprong are key players to watch out for on the Red Wings.

The Lightning, on the other hand, were the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season, netting 280 goals (3.4 per game). Their power-play conversion rate of 25.36% was the third-best in the league. Key players for the Lightning include Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel, and Mikhail Sergachev.

This matchup promises to be an exciting game between two competitive teams. Tune in to ESPN+ or your local broadcast to catch all the NHL action!

