Detroit Red Wings to Face Calgary Flames in NHL Matchup

The Detroit Red Wings are on a winning streak, having claimed victory in their last four games. They are prepared to take on the Calgary Flames in an upcoming matchup on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ or BSDET.

The Red Wings have displayed a strong defensive performance this season, conceding only 13 goals in total, averaging 2.6 goals per game. This places them at 10th in the league for defense. On the offensive side, the Red Wings have scored an impressive 24 goals, averaging 4.8 goals per game, which ranks them second in the league.

In terms of head-to-head matchups, the Red Wings have performed well defensively against the Flames, allowing an average of 2.4 goals per game in their previous encounters. Offensively, they have scored 24 goals in their past meetings.

Key players for the Red Wings include Dylan Larkin, who has contributed 2 goals and 7 assists, totaling 9 points in 5 games. Alex DeBrincat has been a standout player with 5 goals and 3 assists. On the defensive end, Shayne Gostisbehere has made an impact with 2 goals and 4 assists.

The Flames, on the other hand, rank 18th in goals against, having conceded a total of 16 goals in their games this season. They have scored 14 goals, placing them 18th in the league for offense. In their previous matchups with the Red Wings, the Flames have given up an average of 2.8 goals per game while scoring the same number of goals.

Key players for the Flames include Elias Lindholm, who has contributed 2 goals and 4 assists, and Andrew Mangiapane, who has also recorded 2 goals and 2 assists. Adam Ruzicka and Jonathan Huberdeau have both added 2 goals and 2 assists to their stats.

Overall, this NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Calgary Flames promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams showcasing their strengths on offense and defense.

Sources:

– ESPN+

– BSDET

– Data Skrive

