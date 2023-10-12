New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Season Opener Preview

The New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings will kick off their NHL seasons with an exciting matchup on Thursday, October 12 at Prudential Center in Newark. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ and Hulu, which are the go-to platforms for streaming NHL games.

Last season, the Red Wings struggled defensively, allowing an average of 3.4 goals per game, ranking 22nd in the league. On the other hand, the Devils had a strong defensive performance, conceding only 2.7 goals per game, the eighth-fewest in the NHL. Both teams will be looking to improve their defense this season to secure more victories.

In terms of offense, the Devils had a stellar season, scoring the fourth-most goals in the league with 289 goals in total, averaging 3.5 goals per game. Their +67 goal differential was the third-best in the NHL. The Red Wings, on the other hand, struggled to find the back of the net consistently, scoring 237 goals last season, averaging 2.9 goals per game.

Key players to watch for the Red Wings include Dylan Larkin, who had an impressive 79 points last season, and Alex DeBrincat, who contributed with 66 points. The Devils will be relying on Jack Hughes, who scored 99 points in the previous season, and Nico Hischier, who recorded 80 points.

Both teams had moderate success on the power play, with the Red Wings ranking 14th in the NHL and the Devils ranking 20th. However, the Devils had the advantage in terms of penalty kill percentage, ranking 13th compared to the Red Wings’ 17th rank.

As the season opener, this game will set the tone for both teams. It will be interesting to see how they have addressed their weaknesses from last season and how they perform on the ice. Hockey fans should tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to catch the action live!

Definitions:

– Prudential Center: The home stadium of the New Jersey Devils located in Newark, New Jersey.

– ESPN+: A streaming service that offers access to NHL games and original programming.

– Hulu: A streaming platform that streams NHL games and other popular TV shows and movies.

Sources:

– Data Skrive: Statistical data for the Red Wings and Devils key players and team trends.