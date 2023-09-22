Red Sox vs. White Sox: Preview of the Friday Matchup

The Boston Red Sox are set to face off against the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series starting on Friday at Fenway Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 PM ET and will be broadcasted on NESN.

When it comes to batting performance, the Red Sox have been solid this season. They have hit a total of 178 home runs, averaging 1.2 per game, which ranks 16th in MLB. Their slugging percentage of .431 is the seventh-best in the league, while their batting average of .261 ranks third overall. Furthermore, the Red Sox have scored 749 runs in total, averaging 4.9 per game, which is the ninth-most in baseball.

On the pitching side, the Red Sox have a team ERA of 4.61, which is ranked 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs. Their pitching staff has a cumulative strikeout rate of 9 per 9 innings, ranking 12th. The Red Sox have also managed to maintain their competitiveness with a collective WHIP of 1.360, which is the 20th-best in the majors.

Chris Sale is expected to be the starting pitcher for the Red Sox in this matchup. Sale has had a solid season so far, with a record of 6-4 and an ERA of 4.66. In his last appearance against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sale went six innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits. Sale will be looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

