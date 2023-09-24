Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox: Game Info and Probable Starting Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will face off against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday, with the game slated to start at 1:35 PM ET. The TV channel broadcasting the game is NESN, and fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

Both teams have been performing well this season, so this matchup promises to be an exciting one. The Red Sox currently have the third-best batting average in the majors at .261, and they have scored the ninth-most runs (752 total) in baseball. Boston’s pitching staff has been solid, with a team ERA of 4.57 and an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford to the mound as their starting pitcher. Crawford has a record of 6-7 this season with a 4.12 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. He is coming off a strong six-inning performance in his last start, where he gave up just two earned runs. Crawford will be looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

The White Sox, led outfielder Luis Robert, will surely provide a tough challenge for the Red Sox.

