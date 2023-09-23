Preview: Red Sox vs. White Sox – Saturday, September 23, 2023

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday. Don’t miss out on the action – sign up for Fubo to watch the game live. If you’re looking to place bets, be sure to check out the latest odds and special offers from BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Red Sox have been performing well both in their batting and pitching. They currently rank 17th in total home runs in MLB, with a .430 slugging percentage that is the seventh-best in the league. Their .261 batting average is the third-best, and they are the ninth-highest scoring team with an average of 4.9 runs per game. Their pitching staff has a combined 4.59 ERA, ranking 22nd in the MLB.

Nick Pivetta will be the starting pitcher for the Red Sox in this game, aiming for his 10th win of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts. He has had three quality starts this season and will be looking to pitch for five or more innings for the third consecutive start.

Don’t miss this exciting game between the Red Sox and the White Sox. Tune in to NESN to catch all the action, or watch the live stream on Fubo. And if you’re feeling lucky, place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code “GNPLAY” for special offers.

Sources:

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– Data Skrive