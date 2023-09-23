Rangers vs. Mariners: Saturday Night Showdown at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers will be facing off against the Seattle Mariners in an exciting MLB matchup on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field. Fans can catch all the action signing up for Fubo or tuning in to MLB Network.

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have been impressive on the offensive side of the game, ranking sixth in MLB with 217 home runs and averaging 1.4 per game. They also have the second-best batting average in the league at .266 and score the third-most runs in baseball with 849 total, averaging 5.5 per game.

On the pitching front, the Rangers’ staff has been solid but not outstanding. They rank 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. The team has a combined ERA of 4.31, which puts them at the 17th spot in the league.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the Rangers in this game, hoping to secure his 10th win of the season. Montgomery has been pitching well, with a 3.38 ERA in 175 2/3 innings pitched and 155 strikeouts. In his most recent start, he went seven innings, allowing only one earned run and five hits.

Montgomery has been consistent, aiming for his third quality start in a row. He has also had six appearances this season where he did not allow an earned run.

The Game Plan

This game will be an important one for both teams as they battle for position in the standings. The Rangers will be looking to capitalize on their strong offensive performance, while the Mariners will need their pitching staff to step up and keep the Rangers’ bats in check.

It promises to be an exciting matchup between two talented teams. Don’t miss out on the action and make sure to tune in to watch the Rangers take on the Mariners at Globe Life Field!

Sources:

– MLB Network

– Fubo

– BetMGM Sportsbook

Definitions:

– Batting average: A measure of a batter’s success in getting hits, calculated dividing the number of hits the number of at-bats.

– ERA (Earned Run Average): The average number of earned runs a pitcher gives up per nine innings pitched.

– Quality start: A start a pitcher in which they pitch at least six innings and give up no more than three earned runs.

– Collective ERA: The combined ERA of all the pitchers on a team.

– WHIP (Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched): A measure of a pitcher’s ability to prevent batters from reaching base, calculated dividing the total number of walks and hits allowed the total number of innings pitched.