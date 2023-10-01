The Texas Rangers Take on the Seattle Mariners in the Final Game of the Series

The Texas Rangers will face off against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET in the last game of their four-game series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. J.P. Crawford and the Mariners will be looking to challenge Dane Dunning, the starting pitcher for the Rangers.

The Texas Rangers have had a strong offensive performance this season, ranking third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs and a .454 slugging percentage. Their batting average of .263 is also one of the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB. The Rangers have scored 881 runs, which places them third in MLB. They have an on-base percentage (OBP) of .338, which ranks third as well. However, the team’s pitching performance has been less impressive, with a combined ERA of 4.29.

Dane Dunning, who will be starting for the Rangers, has had a solid season with a record of 12-6. In his last start, he threw seven scoreless innings and allowed only three hits against the Los Angeles Angels. Dunning has achieved a quality start in 12 out of his 25 starts this season, and he has a streak of five consecutive games pitching five or more innings. In 34 chances this season, he has had nine appearances without allowing any earned runs.

The game will be broadcast on ROOT Sports NW and can be streamed live on Fubo. Betting enthusiasts can also place their bets on this matchup using BetMGM Sportsbook, which offers special offers with the bonus code “GNPLAY”.

