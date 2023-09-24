Rangers vs. Mariners: Sunday Matchup at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers will face off against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Globe Life Field. The game is scheduled to start at 2:35 PM ET. You can watch the live stream of the game on Fubo.

The Rangers have been impressive in their batting performance this season. They currently rank sixth in MLB with 217 home runs, averaging 1.4 per game. Their .455 slugging percentage is the third-best in the league, and they have the second-highest batting average at .266. The Rangers also score the third-most runs in baseball, with a total of 851, averaging 5.5 per game. Their on-base percentage is .339, which is the third-highest in MLB. However, they do strike out an average of 8.7 times per game.

On the pitching side, the Rangers have a collective team ERA of 4.28, which ranks 16th in MLB. Their pitching staff has a strikeout rate of 8.4 per nine innings, placing them 23rd in the league. They also have a WHIP of 1.273, which is the 12th-best in baseball.

The Rangers’ probable starting pitcher for Sunday’s game is Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi has a record of 11-4 this season with a 3.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched. He has had 11 quality starts and has held his opponents to zero earned runs in eight appearances.

Overall, the Rangers have been putting up solid numbers both at the plate and on the mound. It will be interesting to see how they match up against the Seattle Mariners in this Sunday matchup at Globe Life Field.

