Pioneer League Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Marist Red Foxes

The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) will face off against the Marist Red Foxes (3-3) in a Pioneer League matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Bailey Memorial Stadium. The Blue Hose have been averaging 347.3 yards per game on offense, ranking 69th in the FCS, while allowing 319 yards per game on defense, ranking 36th. On the other hand, the Red Foxes have been generating 302.7 total yards per game on offense, ranking 100th in the FCS, and allowing 371.8 total yards per game on defense, ranking 80th.

This article provides all the details for the upcoming game, including how to watch it on ESPN+. The game will take place in Clinton, South Carolina, at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian’s offense is led quarterback Tyler Wesley, who has thrown for 1,108 yards, completing 53.2% of his passes. He has eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Wesley has also contributed with his rushing ability, gaining 200 yards on 43 carries with one rushing touchdown. Running back JB Seay has been a key contributor as well, rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.

Dominic Kibby is leading the Blue Hose in receiving yards with 420 yards on 21 catches and four touchdowns. Worth Warner has also been a reliable target for Wesley, recording 315 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 21 catches. Jordan Irizarry has added 224 receiving yards on 15 catches.

The Red Foxes’ offense is led quarterback Brock Bagozzi, who has passed for 1,064 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. Running back Amin Woods has been their primary rusher, accumulating 452 yards and three touchdowns on 105 carries. Wide receiver Matt Stianche leads the team in receiving yards with 484 yards on 27 catches and four touchdowns.

Be sure to tune in to ESPN+ for this exciting Pioneer League matchup between the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Marist Red Foxes.

Note: This article is a paraphrased version of the original source article.