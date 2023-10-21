The San Jose Sharks Seek to End Losing Streak Against the Nashville Predators

The struggling San Jose Sharks will face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday in a bid to break their four-game losing streak. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

The Predators have had a relatively average performance so far this season. They currently rank 24th in goals against, conceding an average of three goals per game. Offensively, they have scored a total of 13 goals in 10 games, averaging 2.6 goals per game.

Key players for the Predators include Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, and Colton Sissons, who have contributed significantly to the team’s offense. However, defensively, the Predators have given up 14 goals in their last 10 outings, averaging 2.8 goals against per game.

The Sharks, on the other hand, have struggled defensively. They allowed a total of 315 goals last season, the highest in the league. Their offense has also been lackluster, ranking 25th in the NHL with only 233 goals scored. The Sharks had a goal differential of -82, one of the worst in the league.

Key players for the Sharks include Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, and Alexander Barabanov, who have been the primary contributors to the team’s offense. However, the Sharks’ power-play percentage of 18.39 ranks them 25th in the league.

Both teams will be looking to improve their performance in this game. The Sharks will aim to end their losing streak, while the Predators will seek to solidify their position in the league standings.

Sources: Data Skrive