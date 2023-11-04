Edmonton Oilers Prepare to Battle Nashville Predators in Weekend Showdown

The Edmonton Oilers, fresh off a disappointing loss in their previous game, are gearing up to face the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Both teams are eager to bounce back from their recent defeats and secure a crucial victory.

To catch all the NHL action, hockey enthusiasts can tune in to NHL Network and BSSO, where they can witness the Predators take on the Oilers in an exciting showdown. For those looking for an alternative viewing option, ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle offer over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, along with original programming.

The Oilers, known for their offensive prowess, will be looking to improve their goal-scoring record. Currently, they stand as the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL, with a total of 25 goals this season (2.8 per game). Meanwhile, the Predators have allowed an average of 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over their previous 10 matchups. It will be a test of strength and skill as these two teams go head-to-head.

Key players to watch for the Predators include Filip Forsberg, who has notched 1 goal and 8 assists this season, and Thomas Novak, who has showcased his skills with 5 goals and 2 assists. On the Oilers’ side, Leon Draisaitl has been a standout performer with 4 goals and 9 assists, while Connor McDavid has contributed 2 goals and 7 assists.

Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the Oilers and Predators battle it out on the ice. Will the Predators be able to overcome the Oilers’ offensive firepower? Or will the Oilers find a way to break through the Predators’ defense? Tune in to find out!

