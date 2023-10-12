Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken: A Clash of Defeated Teams

The Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken are set to face off on Thursday in a battle of two teams coming off a recent defeat. Both teams will be looking to bounce back and secure their first victory of the season.

To catch all the action, fans can tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, or ROOT Sports NW. The game will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

In terms of previous season statistics, the Predators struggled defensively, conceding a total of 236 goals last season, ranking 12th in the league in goals against. However, their offense also faced challenges, scoring only 223 goals, which placed them 28th in the NHL. The Predators also had a -13 goal differential, putting them 22nd in the league.

On the other hand, the Kraken had a strong offensive performance in their inaugural season, scoring 289 goals, ranking fourth in the league. They had a goal differential of +37, placing them among the top 10 teams in the NHL. The Kraken’s power-play percentage was 19.75%, which ranked 21st in the league.

Key players to watch for the Predators include Roman Josi, Tyson Barrie, and Filip Forsberg, who were all significant contributors to the team’s offense last season. For the Kraken, Jared McCann, Vince Dunn, and Jordan Eberle will be crucial players to keep an eye on, as they were key contributors to the team’s impressive offensive performance.

Both teams will be eager to secure their first win of the season and improve their standings early on. It will be an exciting matchup between two teams with different strengths and weaknesses. Be sure to tune in to see who comes out on top in this clash of defeated teams.

