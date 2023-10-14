Boston Bruins vs Nashville Predators: NHL Matchup Preview

The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators are gearing up to face off at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday. Both teams are coming off recent victories and will be looking to maintain their winning streaks in this highly anticipated matchup.

To catch all the action, tune in to ESPN+, NESN, or BSSO, where the game will be broadcasted live. If you prefer to stream the game, you can watch it on ESPN+. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

Looking back at the 2022 season, the Predators allowed an average of 2.9 goals per game, ranking 12th in the NHL. Their offense struggled, ranking 28th in the league with 2.7 goals scored per game. The team ended the season with a goal differential of -13. On the power play, the Predators scored on 17.6% of their chances, placing them 27th in the NHL.

On the other side, the Bruins boasted the league’s best defense, allowing only 2.1 goals per game. They were also the second-highest scoring team, with an average of 3.7 goals per game. The Bruins finished the season with a remarkable goal differential of +127. Their power play was successful on 22.22% of their opportunities, ranking them 12th in the league.

Key players to watch for the Predators include Roman Josi, Tyson Barrie, and Filip Forsberg, who have proven to be impactful contributors on the ice. The Bruins’ key players to keep an eye on include David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Charlie McAvoy, who have consistently delivered strong performances.

As the puck drops, expect an intense matchup between these two talented teams. The Bruins will rely on their solid defense and potent offense, while the Predators will look to improve their scoring and tighten up their defense.

This promises to be an exciting game between two teams hungry for a win. Don’t miss out on the action!

