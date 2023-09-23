Prairie View A&M Panthers Take on Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Battle

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) are set to face the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) battle on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Jack Spinks Stadium. Both teams have struggled on either side of the ball this season.

Alcorn State’s offense has been lackluster, ranking among the bottom 25 in the nation with just 264.0 yards per game. On defense, they are ranked 70th in the FCS, allowing an average of 375.0 yards per game. Prairie View A&M’s defense has been even worse, ranking in the bottom 25 in total defense, giving up an average of 484.0 yards per game. Their offense has been slightly better, ranking 45th with 381.3 total yards per game.

The game will take place at Jack Spinks Stadium in Fayette, Mississippi, and will be broadcast on Braves All-Access. It is a must-watch for college football fans.

Prairie View A&M’s key statistics show that their offense is led quarterback Trazon Connley, who has thrown for 516 yards this season. Ahmad Antoine is their top rusher with 221 yards, while Brian Jenkins Jr. leads the receiving corps with 143 yards. Defensively, Prairie View A&M’s standout player is Jahquan Bloomfield, who has 98 receiving yards and one touchdown.

On the other side, Alcorn State’s offense is spearheaded quarterback Aaron Allen, who has thrown for 195 yards. Jarveon Howard leads the rushing attack with 208 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Rodgers is their top receiver with 79 yards.

In this SWAC battle, both teams will be looking to improve their offensive and defensive performances. It should be an exciting game to watch on Braves All-Access.

