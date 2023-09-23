Portland State Vikings to Face Cal Poly Mustangs in Big Sky Battle

The Portland State Vikings will be taking on the Cal Poly Mustangs in an exciting Big Sky Conference matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The game will be held at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Portland State, with a record of 1-2, has been averaging 321.0 yards per game on offense, ranking 72nd in the FCS. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 366.7 yards per game, placing them 64th in the FCS. Their offense has been scoring an average of 23.7 points per game, while their defense has been surrendering 29.7 points per game.

Cal Poly, on the other hand, holds a record of 2-1. Their offense has been generating an average of 355.7 yards per game, ranking 55th in the FCS. Defensively, they have been holding opponents to an average of 237.7 yards per game, placing them 22nd in the FCS. Their offense has been scoring an average of 29.7 points per game, while their defense has been allowing 29.7 points per game.

The Vikings’ quarterback, Dante Chachere, has thrown for 323 yards this season with five touchdowns and one interception. He has also been a threat on the ground, accumulating 107 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Running back Quincy Craig has been leading the team in rushing with 165 yards and two touchdowns, while Jermaine Braddock has been their top receiver with 108 yards and two touchdowns.

For Cal Poly, quarterback Sam Huard has been impressive, throwing for 755 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. Mark Biggins leads the team in rushing with 96 yards and one touchdown. Tyrece Fairly-Diyem has been their top receiver with 175 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be an intriguing battle between these two Big Sky opponents as they look to secure a victory. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+.