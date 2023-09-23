Pirates vs. Reds: Saturday Night Showdown

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be facing off against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park. The game, scheduled for a 6:40 PM ET start, is expected to feature Bailey Falter as the probable starting pitcher for the Pirates, while the Reds are projected to start Connor Phillips.

The Pirates have had a middling performance in terms of batting and pitching this season. They currently rank 26th in MLB for home runs, with 155, and 24th for slugging percentage, with .392. Their team batting average is just .238, placing them 27th in the league. In terms of runs scored, they rank 23rd in the majors with 657. Their on-base percentage is also relatively low at .314.

On the pitching side, the Pirates’ staff has a combined ERA of 4.58, ranking them 21st in MLB. Their WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) is 1.385, placing them 22nd in the majors. The team averages nine strikeouts per game and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Bailey Falter, with a record of 2-9, is slated to start for the Pirates in this game. He has made 13 starts this season, with three quality starts. He typically averages 4.6 innings per outing and has two appearances with zero earned runs allowed.

Overall, this matchup between the Pirates and Reds promises to be an interesting showdown. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory and continue their respective campaigns on a positive note.

Sources:

– Data Skrive. All rights reserved.