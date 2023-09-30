Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Key Matchup at PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to face off against the Miami Marlins in the second game of their three-game series at PNC Park. The game will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 6:35 PM ET and will be televised on SportsNet PT.

The Pirates have had a mediocre season when it comes to batting and pitching performance. They currently rank 26th in the MLB with only 159 home runs. Their team slugging percentage is .392, landing them at the 24th spot in the majors. The Pirates also have a team batting average of .239, which puts them at 24th place as well.

In terms of runs scored, the Pirates have managed to score 686 runs this season, averaging 4.3 runs per game. This places them 22nd in the MLB. Their on-base percentage stands at .314, ranking them 21st in the league.

When it comes to pitching, the Pirates have had their struggles. They have struck out an average of nine batters per game, which is 21st in the MLB. As a pitching staff, they strike out 8.6 batters per nine innings, ranking them 18th in the league. Their earned run average (ERA) is 4.61, putting them at the 22nd spot in baseball.

Taking the mound for the Pirates in this matchup is Quinn Priester, who has a record of 3-2. Priester is coming off a game against the Cincinnati Reds where he gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched. He has managed one quality start in seven chances this season and will look to pitch at least five innings for the third consecutive start.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting game between the Pirates and the Marlins as they aim to secure a victory at PNC Park.

