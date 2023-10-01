Pirates vs. Marlins: Sunday’s Final Game of the Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins will face off in the last game of their three-game series at PNC Park on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, make sure to sign up for Fubo. And for those who want to place bets on the game, BetMGM Sportsbook is offering special offers when you use the bonus code “GNPLAY.”

The Pirates have had an average batting performance this season. They have hit a total of 159 home runs, which puts them at the third-lowest total in MLB. Their slugging percentage is .392, ranking them 24th in baseball. Additionally, their batting average is .239, which places them at the 24th rank in the league. As for their offense, they score an average of 4.3 runs per game, making them the 22nd-ranked team in baseball. Their on-base percentage is .315, and they strike out 9.0 times per game, both of which rank around the middle of the league.

On the pitching side, the Pirates have a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, placing them 17th in MLB. Their team ERA is 4.62, which is the 22nd-ranked among all pitching staffs in the league. Their WHIP is 1.388, putting them at the 22nd rank in baseball.

Taking the mound for the Pirates in this game is Andre Jackson, who has a record of 1-3 with a 5.34 ERA. Although he has not had a quality start this season, he has had six appearances without surrendering an earned run. In his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds, he pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, giving up one earned run. It will be his seventh start of the season.

The Marlins, on the other hand, have not been listed in the source article, so further information about their performance and probable starting pitcher is not available.

