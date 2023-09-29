The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards: All You Need to Know

The inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards is set to take place on Friday, September 29 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Hosted Little Big Town, the awards show will showcase performances from top country artists such as Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith, and Wynonna Judd.

Some winners have already been announced, including Morgan Wallen as the PCCA 2023 Artist of the Year, Jelly Roll as Male Artist of the Year, and Lainey Wilson as Female Artist of the Year. Jelly Roll will also receive the awards for New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for his single “Need A Favor.”

For those wondering where to watch the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards, there are a few options. The awards show will be available to live stream on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. All three streaming services offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing you to watch the awards show for free before committing to a subscription.

Peacock, specifically, is the streaming service for all things NBC. Although it is not a live streaming service, Peacock allows users to live stream certain shows and specials as they premiere on regular TV. Peacock also offers sports live streaming, including Premier League, WWE, and Sunday Night Football. To live stream the People’s Choice Country Awards, you will need to sign up for Peacock’s premium plus package.

FuboTV, on the other hand, is known as a sports-focused live streaming service. However, its standard package comes with over 100 live TV channels, including major networks like ESPN, ABC, CBS, and NBC. It also offers on-demand shows and movies, as well as the ability to record your favorite TV shows.

DirecTV Stream is similar to FuboTV, offering a range of channels and features. Their base package includes more than 75 live TV channels and also provides various channel packages for users to choose from.

In summary, the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards promises to be an exciting event showcasing the best of country music. With options to live stream the awards show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock, fans can enjoy the show from the comfort of their own homes.

Sources:

– NBC

–

–

–