Penn State Nittany Lions to Face Off Against Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Clash

The No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) will travel to College Park, Maryland to take on the Maryland Terrapins (5-3) in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at SECU Stadium. Both teams have shown strong performances this season, making this game one to watch.

Penn State has been a dominant force, ranking in the top 25 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Their offense has been explosive, averaging 38.9 points per game, making them the 10th-best scoring offense in the nation. On the defensive side, they have been formidable, allowing only 11.5 points per game, which ranks them third-best in the country.

Maryland, on the other hand, has had a solid season as well. They have showcased their offensive prowess, averaging 32.6 points per game, placing them at 36th in the FBS. Defensively, the Terrapins have held their own, allowing an average of 20.4 points per game, ranking them 31st in the nation.

With such impressive stats on both sides of the ball, this game promises to be a thrilling contest between two capable teams. Football fans won’t want to miss the action as Penn State and Maryland battle it out on the field.

Penn State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: College Park, Maryland

Venue: SECU Stadium

Penn State vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Penn State Maryland Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.8 (76th) 418.4 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (2nd) 340.5 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.1 (41st) 137.9 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.6 (82nd) 280.5 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (2nd) 8 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (14th) 13 (37th)

Don’t miss out on witnessing these impressive statistics come to life on the field.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has been a standout player for Penn State this season with 1,655 pass yards, 16 touchdowns, and only one interception.

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have been key contributors in the rushing game, with Allen accumulating 482 yards and Singleton running for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Theo Johnson have been reliable targets in the passing game, with Lambert-Smith leading the team with 550 receiving yards and Johnson adding 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyler Warren has been a red-zone threat with five touchdown catches this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has been the driving force behind Maryland’s offense, throwing for 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 63.9% of his passes.

Roman Hemby has been a reliable running back for the Terrapins, rushing for 441 yards and four touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones and Kaden Prather have been Tagovailoa’s favorite targets, with Jones accumulating 496 receiving yards and Prather totaling 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Tai Felton has also been a valuable asset in the passing game, contributing 394 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

FAQ

Where is the Penn State vs. Maryland game being held?

The game will take place at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

What time does the game start?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM ET.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted on FOX. You can also stream it live on Fubo.

Are there any key statistics to note?

Both teams have impressive statistics, with Penn State ranking in the top 25 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Maryland has showcased their offensive prowess, while also holding their own on defense.

Who are the standout players for Penn State?

Drew Allar leads the team in passing yards, completing over 61% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and only one interception. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have been key contributors in the rushing game, while KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Theo Johnson have been reliable targets in the passing game.

Who are the standout players for Maryland?

Taulia Tagovailoa has been the driving force behind Maryland’s offense, throwing for over 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns. Roman Hemby has been a reliable running back, while Jeshaun Jones and Kaden Prather have been Tagovailoa’s favorite targets in the passing game.

