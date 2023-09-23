Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: A Clash of Big Ten Rivals

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes are set to face off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown. Both teams have had strong starts to the season, with each boasting a 3-0 record.

Penn State has been a force to be reckoned with on both offense and defense. They rank in the top 25 in scoring offense, averaging an impressive 43.7 points per game. Their defense has also been stellar, allowing only 11.7 points per game, placing them 12th in the nation. Iowa, on the other hand, has thrived on defense, holding their opponents to just 12.3 points per game, the 17th best in the country. However, their offense has been less consistent, averaging 28.3 points per game and ranking 73rd.

To catch the thrilling action, tune in to CBS at 7:30 PM ET. If you prefer to watch online, you can stream the game on Fubo. The match will be held at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Both teams have key statistics that contribute to their success. Penn State excels in offensive yards, ranking 40th in the nation with an average of 467.3 yards per game. Their defense has been equally impressive, allowing only 267.3 yards per game, placing them 14th. Iowa’s rushing attack has been strong, averaging 208.3 yards per game, while their passing game lags behind, averaging just 150.7 yards per game.

As for player performance, Penn State’s Drew Allar has been a standout quarterback, throwing for 737 yards and four touchdowns this season. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have been dynamic runners, accumulating 208 yards and 154 yards respectively. KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads the team in receiving yards with 220 yards and two touchdowns.

On Iowa’s side, Cade McNamara has thrown for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Leshon Williams leads the team in rushing with 164 yards, while Luke Lachey has been their top receiver with 131 yards.

So, get ready for an exciting faceoff between these two Big Ten rivals. Will Penn State’s strong offense prevail, or will Iowa’s defense hold strong? Tune in to witness the epic battle.

