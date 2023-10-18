Pittsburgh Penguins to Face Detroit Red Wings in NHL Matchup

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be looking to extend their winning streak when they take on the Detroit Red Wings in their upcoming NHL matchup. Both teams are coming off recent victories and will be eager to maintain their momentum.

The Penguins have had a decent performance this season, conceding 263 total goals, which ranks them 19th in the league. Their offense has been solid, with 261 goals scored, placing them 16th in the NHL. With a goal differential of -2, they rank 18th in the league.

One of the key strengths of the Penguins is their power-play performance. Last season, they scored 63 power-play goals, which was the eighth-most in the NHL. Their power-play conversion rate of 21.72% placed them 14th in the league.

Notable players to watch on the Penguins’ roster include Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Rickard Rakell. These players have been instrumental in the team’s success, contributing both offensively and defensively.

On the other hand, the Red Wings have had some struggles this season, giving up 3.4 goals per game. Their offense has also been relatively weaker, scoring 237 goals last season, ranking 24th in the league. With a goal differential of -38, they sit at 24th in the NHL.

Despite their struggles, the Red Wings have been fairly effective on the power play, scoring 57 power-play goals on 270 chances. This puts them in 14th place in the league. Their power-play conversion rate of 21.11% is ranked 17th in the NHL.

Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, David Perron, J.T. Compher, and Daniel Sprong are key players to watch on the Red Wings’ roster. These players have been contributing consistently and will be crucial in the team’s effort to secure a victory.

With both teams showcasing their strengths and aiming for a win, it promises to be an exciting matchup between the Penguins and Red Wings. Fans can catch the game on TNT and Max to witness the action.

Sources:

– Data Skrive.