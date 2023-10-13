Penguins vs Capitals: A Matchup of NHL Powerhouses

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals are set to face off at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+ and Hulu, where over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games are available to stream.

The Penguins will be looking to take down the Capitals in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Defensively, the Penguins allowed 263 total goals last season, ranking 19th in the league. However, their offense was stronger, with 261 goals scored, placing them at 16th in the NHL. The Penguins also had a power-play conversion rate of 21.72%, ranking 14th in the league.

Key players for the Penguins include Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Rickard Rakell. These players have made significant contributions to the team’s success, with impressive goal and assist statistics.

On the other hand, the Capitals gave up 261 total goals last season, placing them at 18th in the league defensively. Their offense, with 253 goals scored, ranked 20th in the NHL. The Capitals also had a power-play percentage of 21.22%, ranking 16th in the league.

Key players for the Capitals include Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie, and Rasmus Sandin. These players have showcased their skills on the ice and contributed to the team’s success.

It will be interesting to see these two powerhouses go head-to-head. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, making for a thrilling matchup on the ice. Fans can expect an intense battle between these division rivals.

