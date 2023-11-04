New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks Ready for High-Stakes Showdown

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) and the Atlanta Hawks (3-2) are gearing up for an exciting matchup at the Smoothie King Center on November 4, 2023. Both teams have been performing well recently, with the Hawks riding a three-game winning streak and the Pelicans eager to defend their strong start to the season.

In terms of shooting efficiency, the Pelicans have a slight disadvantage. They are making 44.1% of their shots from the field, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks’ opponents have managed against them. However, the Pelicans have proven to be a solid rebounding team, currently ranking 12th in the league, just two spots ahead of the Hawks.

The Pelicans’ offense has been averaging 108.8 points per game, while the Hawks’ defense has been allowing 117.2 points per game. This significant point differential could pose a challenge for the Pelicans, but they have the potential to overcome it with their strong rebounding and defensive efforts.

Pelicans Injury Updates

– Brandon Ingram: Questionable (Knee)

– Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle)

– Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

– Naji Marshall: Out (Knee)

Fans eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated showdown between the Pelicans and the Hawks. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, promising an exciting and competitive game that could go either way. Will the Hawks extend their winning streak, or will the Pelicans maintain their strong momentum? Tune in to find out!

FAQ:

Q: Where and when is the game between the Pelicans and the Hawks?

A: The game will take place on November 4, 2023, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Q: Can I watch the game live?

A: Yes, the game will be televised on Bally Sports. You can also stream it live on Fubo with a free trial.

Q: Are there any key injuries for the Pelicans?

A: Yes, Brandon Ingram is currently questionable with a knee injury. Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and Naji Marshall are all out with knee and ankle injuries.