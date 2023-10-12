Minnesota Wild to Face off Against Florida Panthers in Season Opener

The Minnesota Wild will kick off their season hosting the Florida Panthers on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Fans can watch the game on various channels including ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI. The matchup between the two teams promises to be an exciting start to the season.

The game will take place at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo. With over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games available, ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle provide fans with an opportunity to catch all the action.

The Panthers had a solid season in 2022, conceding an average of 3.3 goals per game, ranking 21st in the league. However, they excelled in scoring, ranking sixth with 288 goals, averaging 3.5 per game. They had a goal differential of +16 and a power-play percentage of 22.83, placing them 10th in the league. Key players for the Panthers include Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov Jr., Carter Verhaeghe, Brandon Montour, and Sam Reinhart.

On the other hand, the Wild showcased a strong defensive game in the previous season, conceding only 2.7 goals per game, ranking them sixth in the league. However, their scoring performance was subpar, as they ranked 23rd with a total of 239 goals. The Wild had a goal differential of +20, and their power-play conversion rate was 21.43%, placing them 15th in the league. Key players for the Wild include Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Matthew Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marcus Johansson.

The season opener between the Wild and the Panthers promises to be an exciting matchup. With both teams looking to start the season strong, fans can expect intense competition on the ice.