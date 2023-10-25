Indiana Pacers Set to Kick Off 2023-24 NBA Season Against Washington Wizards

The Indiana Pacers are gearing up to start their highly anticipated 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023. The team will face off against the Washington Wizards at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

FAQ:

– When does the Indiana Pacers’ 2023-24 NBA season begin?

The Indiana Pacers’ 2023-24 NBA season commences on October 25, 2023.

– Who are the Pacers playing in their first game of the season?

The Pacers will be playing against the Washington Wizards at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Pacers’ performance in the previous season provides some insights into their strengths and strategies. They had a field goal percentage of 46.9%, slightly lower than the 47.3% that the Wizards allowed to their opponents. However, when the Pacers managed to shoot better than 47.3%, they had a commendable record of 22-19.

Interestingly, the Pacers were ranked 24th in rebounding, while the Wizards secured the 15th spot. The Pacers averaged 116.3 points per game, which was only 1.9 points more than the points allowed the Wizards (114.4). When the Pacers were able to surpass 114.4 points, they had an impressive 28-17 record.

The Pacers’ performance at home versus away games is worth noting. At home, they scored an average of 118.9 points per game, compared to 113.6 points in away games. However, their defense was marginally worse at home, allowing 119.7 points per game compared to 119.2 on the road. Additionally, their three-point shooting was slightly better at home, making 14 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage as opposed to 13.2 treys and a 36.6% shooting percentage on the road.

As the season kicks off, fans eagerly anticipate how the Pacers will fare against the Wizards and beyond. Let the games begin!

