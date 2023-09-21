Orioles vs. Guardians: Battle of Hot Hitters

The Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians are set to face off in an exciting matchup on Thursday. Two standout hitters to watch in this game are Adley Rutschman for the Orioles and Jose Ramirez for the Guardians.

The Orioles have been impressive offensively this season, ranking 15th in MLB with 180 home runs and averaging 1.2 per game. They also have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257) and score the sixth-most runs in baseball (776 total, 5.1 per game). Their 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

On the pitching side, the Orioles have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs. They also have the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.261), indicating solid overall performance from their pitchers.

As for the Guardians, they have struggled offensively this season, ranking last in MLB with just 117 home runs as a team. Their team slugging percentage of .381 is 28th in the majors, and they have scored the 27th-most runs in baseball (626 total, 4.1 per game).

However, the Guardians have excelled in avoiding strikeouts, with the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average. Their pitching staff has also been strong, with the seventh-best ERA (3.95) and a combined 1.295 WHIP.

Adley Rutschman has been a standout performer for the Orioles, while Jose Ramirez has been a key contributor for the Guardians. Both players will look to make an impact in this game and continue their strong seasons at the plate.

Sources: MLB.com, ESPN.com