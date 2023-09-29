The Oregon Ducks Prepare to Face Stanford: How to Watch the Game Live

The Oregon Ducks are aiming to continue their winning streak after a dominant victory over Colorado. However, Stanford poses a challenge to their success, as the Ducks have previously lost to the unranked Cardinal team in Stanford. This upcoming game is up for grabs, and both teams are looking to secure a win. If Oregon wins, it will be their first 5-0 start since 2013, but Stanford is determined to spoil their fun with an unexpected upset. If you’re looking to tune in and catch the action live at Stanford Stadium, here’s how:

The game will take place on September 30th at 6:30 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. If you have cable, you can watch the game on Pac-12 Network. However, if you’ve cut the cord and are relying on a live TV streaming service, your options are limited.

Your best options for streaming the game are FuboTV and Sling TV, as they are the only services offering Pac-12 Network. FuboTV, though more expensive at $74.99/month, provides a comprehensive lineup of over 175 channels, specializing in live sports streaming. With FuboTV, you also get three concurrent streams and up to 250 hours of cloud DVR storage. They offer a seven-day free trial, so you can stream the Oregon vs. Stanford game for free before deciding whether to continue with a subscription.

On the other hand, Sling TV is a more affordable option at $51/month. With the Orange package plus the Sports Extra add-on, you’ll have access to Pac-12 Network and can watch the game live. Sling TV also lets you customize your channel options and offers 50 hours of live TV recording at no extra cost. They provide a discounted rate of $31/month for the first month of service, allowing you to try it out before committing.

So, whether you choose FuboTV or Sling TV, you won’t miss the exciting matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford. Get ready for an intense game full of action and surprises!

Sources:

– FuboTV

– Sling TV