Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes: A Pac-12 Showdown

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes are set to clash in a highly anticipated Pac-12 matchup on September 23, 2023. With both teams boasting undefeated records, this game promises to be an exciting showdown.

Oregon has been dominant on offense this season, averaging 58 points per game, ranking second-best in the nation. Quarterback Bo Nix has been impressive, throwing for 893 yards and eight touchdowns, while also contributing 60 rushing yards. Running back Mar’Keise Irving has provided a strong ground game with 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Troy Franklin leads the team with 292 receiving yards.

On the defensive side, Oregon has been solid, allowing an average of 15.7 points per game. Their defense ranks 31st in the nation. The Ducks will look to continue their defensive prowess against a Colorado offense that has been potent.

Despite their defensive struggles, the Buffaloes have relied on their offense to win games. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been exceptional, throwing for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception. Dylan Edwards leads the rushing attack with 136 yards and one touchdown, while Xavier Weaver has been the primary receiving threat with 386 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buffaloes’ defense has allowed an average of 30.3 points per game, ranking 103rd in the nation. They will face a tough challenge against the high-powered Oregon offense.

This Pac-12 showdown is expected to be a high-scoring and closely contested game. Both teams will rely on their explosive offenses to secure a victory. Tune in to ABC on Saturday, September 23, at 3:30 PM ET to watch this exciting matchup.

