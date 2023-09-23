Oregon State Beavers Face Washington State Cougars in Pac-12 Battle

The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) will take on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) in an exciting Pac-12 clash on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Both teams have had a strong start to the season, showcasing their talent on offense and defense.

Oregon State has been impressive on both sides of the ball, ranking 16th in scoring offense, averaging 41 points per game, and 10th in scoring defense, allowing only 11 points per game. Their balanced performance has been a key factor in their undefeated record.

On the other hand, Washington State’s defense has faced some challenges, ranking 75th in the FBS with an average of 363.7 total yards surrendered per game. However, their offense has been exceptional, ranking seventh in the nation with 535.3 total yards generated per game.

Fans can catch all the action of this highly anticipated matchup on FOX. The game will be held at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington, adding to the intensity of the Pac-12 battle.

Looking at the statistics, Oregon State has gained an average of 466 offensive yards per game, ranking 43rd overall, while Washington State has averaged 535.3 offensive yards per game, placing them 15th in the nation. Oregon State has been strong in rushing yards, averaging 219 per game, while Washington State leads in passing yards with an impressive 398.7 per game.

Both teams have shown proficiency in turnover differentials, with Oregon State ranking 10th in turnovers and Washington State ranking 31st. Additionally, Oregon State has recorded four takeaways while Washington State has five.

Key players to watch for Oregon State include quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who has thrown for 630 yards and six touchdowns this season, along with running backs Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick. Wide receivers Silas Bolden and Anthony Gould have also made significant contributions to the team’s offense.

Washington State’s quarterback Cameron Ward has been a dual threat, throwing for 990 yards and nine touchdowns without any interceptions. He has also rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Lincoln Victor and Josh Kelly have been reliable targets for Ward in the passing game.

This Pac-12 showdown promises to be an exciting game, with both teams looking to maintain their undefeated records. Football fans can catch all the action on FOX and enjoy the competitive spirit of college football.

Source: Data Skrive