Oregon State Beavers to Face UCLA Bruins in a Pac-12 Battle

The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1) are set to take on the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) in a highly anticipated Pac-12 matchup. The game will be held at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Both teams have been performing well this season, with the Beavers ranking 28th in total offense and 27th in total defense, while the Bruins have secured positions in the top 25 for both offense and defense.

Oregon State has been averaging 449.2 yards per game on offense, while also allowing 324.2 yards per game on defense. UCLA, on the other hand, has been producing 458.8 yards per game on offense and only allowing 254.2 yards per game on defense.

For Oregon State, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has been impressive, throwing for 1,307 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also contributing 131 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns. Running back Damien Martinez has been leading the ground game with 586 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Silas Bolden has been a key target for Uiagalelei, accumulating 369 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Anthony Gould has also been a reliable receiver, catching 20 passes for 356 yards and 2 touchdowns.

For UCLA, quarterback Dante Moore has thrown for 1,139 yards and 9 touchdowns. Running back Carson Steele has been the team’s leading rusher with 412 yards and 2 touchdowns. J.Michael Sturdivant has been a standout receiver with 334 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This Pac-12 battle between Oregon State and UCLA promises to be an exciting matchup, with both teams showcasing strong offensive and defensive capabilities. Fans can catch the action live on FOX or stream the game on Fubo.