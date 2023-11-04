New Clash of Pac-12 Opponents: Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes

The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) are set to face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) in an exciting Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field. Both teams are gearing up for an intense clash on the field, with their offensive and defensive strategies playing a crucial role in the outcome.

Oregon State has showcased their offensive prowess, ranking 17th in the FBS with an average of 36.4 points per game. Their explosive offense has been a major factor in their success this season. On the defensive side, the Beavers have held their ground, allowing an average of 21.1 points per game, placing them at 40th in the nation.

On the other hand, the Colorado Buffaloes have struggled defensively, surrendering an average of 34.9 points per game, making them the ninth-worst defensive team in the country. However, their offense has been more productive, averaging 32.1 points per contest and ranking 39th in the FBS.

To catch all the action of this exciting game, make sure to tune in to ESPN or watch it live on Fubo. College football fans can enjoy the thrill of the game throughout the season on these platforms.

FAQ:

Q: When is the game between Oregon State and Colorado?

A: The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Q: What time does the game start?

A: Kickoff is at 10:00 PM ET.

Q: Which channel will broadcast the game?

A: The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Q: Can I stream the game online?

A: Yes, you can stream the game live on Fubo.

Q: Where is the game taking place?

A: The game will be held at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.