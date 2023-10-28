New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys Set to Clash in NFC East Showdown

The highly anticipated NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys is set to take place on Sunday, November 5th, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Both teams have been performing well offensively this season, with the Giants averaging 427.2 total yards per game (ranked 14th in the NFL), while the Cowboys sit close behind with an average of 419.5 total yards per game (ranked 16th). Defensively, the Giants have been impressive, allowing just 317.9 total yards per game (ranked 4th), while the Cowboys have struggled, allowing 396.4 total yards per game (ranked 30th).

This game is expected to showcase an exciting battle between two talented quarterbacks. Daniel Jones of the Giants has thrown for 2,269 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions so far this season. On the other side, Dak Prescott of the Cowboys has thrown for 2,523 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Both teams also have strong running back duos. Saquon Barkley leads the Giants’ rushing attack with 589 yards and 5 touchdowns, while Ezekiel Elliott leads the Cowboys with 606 yards and 7 touchdowns.

In terms of receiving, the Giants are led Kenny Golladay, who has recorded 621 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. For the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb has been a standout with 736 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

This NFC East showdown is crucial for both teams as they look to make a statement and gain an edge in the division. The Giants are currently leading the division with a record of 5-2, while the Cowboys are close behind at 4-3.

Make sure to tune in to this exciting matchup between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 5th, at 4:25 PM ET on Fox. It’s sure to be a high-stakes battle that will have a significant impact on the NFC East race.

