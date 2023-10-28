Streaming Services Comparison: Philo, fuboTV, and Sling

In this week’s highly anticipated OWN Spotlight, Oprah Winfrey will be having an insightful conversation with the talented Kerry Washington. The special is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. OWN Spotlight presentations have been known to address challenges and issues affecting Black lives, aiming to spark systemic change through open and thorough discussions.

If you’re eager to watch the Oprah and Kerry Washington special for free, there are several streaming services that offer that opportunity. Philo, fuboTV, and Sling all provide options to catch the premiere without any cost. Let’s take a closer look at each of these platforms and their unique features.

Philo is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. It offers over 60 channels for a budget-friendly price of $25 per month. With Philo, you get unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on all your favorite app-enabled devices. If you’re interested, you can try Philo for free with their 7-day trial offer.

On the other hand, fuboTV is geared towards sports enthusiasts, offering live sports coverage including U.S. and international soccer, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more. In addition to sports, fuboTV includes its own fubo Sports Networks with exclusive programming. With 150 channels starting at $74.99, fuboTV also provides 1,000 hours of DVR and streams on most devices. Take advantage of their 7-day free trial to experience fuboTV for yourself.

Sling, known for its affordability, offers three channel packages: Sling Blue, Sling Orange, and Sling Orange + Blue. Each package varies in terms of price and included channels, with Sling Blue and Sling Orange priced at $40 per month, and Sling Orange + Blue combining the two for $55 per month. Subscribers can enjoy a 50% discount on their first month of service. For Bravo channel fans, Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue subscriptions are required.

Now, with the knowledge of these streaming services and their differentiating factors, you can have a personalized and cost-effective approach to enjoying the Oprah and Kerry Washington special. Don’t miss out on this thought-provoking conversation that seeks to impact real change.

FAQ

1. How can I watch the Oprah and Kerry Washington special for free?

You can watch the special premiere for free on Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), and Sling (half off the first month).

2. What is Philo?

Philo is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, Discovery, and more. It offers 60+ channels for a budget-friendly price and provides unlimited DVR.

3. What is fuboTV?

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service that primarily caters to sports enthusiasts with coverage of U.S. and international soccer, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more. It also includes its own fubo Sports Networks with exclusive programming.

4. What is Sling?

Sling is an affordable streaming service that offers multiple channel packages. It has Sling Blue, Sling Orange, and Sling Orange + Blue options, each with different pricing and channel offerings. Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue subscriptions are required for the Bravo channel.