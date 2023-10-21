Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers: SEC Battle on the Gridiron

In a showdown of SEC teams, the No. 13 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) will face off against the Auburn Tigers (3-3) on October 21, 2023, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. With both teams vying for a conference win, this promises to be an exciting matchup.

The Rebels have showcased a potent offense this season, ranking eighth in the FBS with an average of 41.7 points per game. Their defense, however, ranks 59th in points allowed, giving up an average of 23.8 points per game. On the other side of the field, Auburn’s offense has struggled, averaging only 347.3 total yards per game, ranking 101st in the nation. Defensively, the Tigers allow 363.7 total yards per game, landing them at the 59th spot.

To catch all the action, tune in to ESPN to watch the game live from Auburn, Alabama. If you prefer streaming, you can also watch it on Fubo and ESPN+.

When looking at key statistics, Ole Miss holds the advantage in several areas. They have a higher offense yards average at 489.3 (ranked 34th) compared to Auburn’s 347.3 (ranked 112th). However, Auburn has a slightly better defense, allowing an average of 363.7 yards per game (ranked 35th) compared to Ole Miss’ 388.3 (ranked 58th).

As for individual players, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat, passing for 1,638 yards and rushing for 302 yards. Running back Quinshon Judkins leads the team in rushing with 443 yards and six touchdowns. Jordan Watkins has been the primary target for Dart, accumulating 536 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

For Auburn, Payton Thorne has been the key contributor, throwing for 745 yards and rushing for 225 yards. Running back Jarquez Hunter has accumulated 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jay Fair leads the team in receiving with 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Don’t miss this exciting SEC matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers. Tune in to ESPN or stream it on Fubo and ESPN+ to catch all the action.

