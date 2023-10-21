Oklahoma Sooners to Face UCF Knights in Big 12 Showdown

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) are set to take on the UCF Knights (3-3) in an exciting Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma has proven to be a formidable opponent this season, ranking in the top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 45.2 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 14.0 points allowed per game). Meanwhile, UCF is putting up 35.0 points per contest (27th-ranked) but ranks 88th in the FBS in defense, surrendering 27.8 points per game.

The game promises high-powered offense as both teams boast impressive offensive statistics. The Sooners average 506.0 yards per game (25th-ranked), while the Knights are close behind with 516.7 yards per game (21st-ranked). Oklahoma excels in passing yards, averaging 341.2 yards per game (fourth-ranked), while UCF shines in rushing yards, averaging 246.3 yards per game (third-ranked).

The Sooners’ offense is led quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has accumulated 1,878 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. He has also contributed 208 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Andrel Anthony leads the team with 429 receiving yards, while running back Tawee Walker has found the end zone four times as a runner.

UCF’s offense is spearheaded quarterback Timmy McClain, who has thrown for 1,008 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown. Running back RJ Harvey leads the team in rushing with 511 yards and six touchdowns, as well as leading the team in receiving with 172 yards and two touchdowns.

This highly-anticipated clash between the Sooners and the Knights is sure to be a thrilling contest. Fans can catch all the action on ABC and livestream the game on Fubo. Both teams will look to secure a victory and make a statement in the competitive Big 12 conference.