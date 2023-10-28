Fierce Showdown Expected as Oklahoma Sooners Take on Kansas Jayhawks

The highly anticipated matchup between the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks is set to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Both teams have had impressive performances this season, making this game a must-watch for college football fans.

When it comes to offensive prowess, Oklahoma has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging an impressive 496.9 yards per game, ranking them seventh-best in the FBS. Led quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has recorded 2,131 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season, the Sooners’ offense is expected to continue dominating the field.

On the other hand, Kansas has showcased its own offensive firepower, averaging 35.4 points per game. Quarterback Jason Bean has been a key contributor for the Jayhawks, throwing for 913 yards and nine touchdowns while also adding 93 rushing yards. Running back Devin Neal has been a dynamic playmaker, amassing 659 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, both teams have had their share of struggles. Oklahoma ranks 55th in the nation, allowing an average of 359.9 yards per game, while Kansas sits at 84th, allowing 396.1 yards per game. It will be interesting to see how each team’s defense steps up in this crucial matchup.

For fans looking to catch all the action, the game will be broadcasted on FOX and will also be available for live streaming on Fubo. Be sure to mark your calendars for this exciting clash between two Big 12 opponents.

