How to Watch the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Football Game: Live Streaming Options

This weekend, the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Iowa State Cyclones in a highly anticipated Big 12 Conference matchup at home. If you can’t make it to the game, don’t worry. There are several options available for you to watch the game unfold live from the comfort of your own home.

Kickoff time and network:

The Oklahoma Sooners will be hosting the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, September 30th at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. If you have cable, you can watch the game live on FS1. However, if you don’t have cable, you still have options.

Best streaming services for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State football game:

Fortunately, most live TV streaming services offer Fox networks, including FS1. This means you have multiple choices when it comes to watching the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State football game this weekend. Here are our top picks:

YouTube TV: YouTube TV is our top pick for live college football streaming. It offers a wide selection of channels, including FS1. The service offers a generous free trial period, which allows you to watch the game and more before committing to a subscription. After the trial period, it costs $54.99/month for three months, and then $72.99/month after that.

FuboTV: FuboTV is another great option for watching college football, including the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State game. Although its trial period is shorter than YouTube TV’s, you can still catch the game on FS1 for free. FuboTV has a slightly higher base cost at $74.99/month.

Sling TV (Blue package): Sling TV’s Blue package includes Fox networks, making it a cost-effective choice for watching the game. For the first month, you only need to pay $20/month, and then it’s $40/month afterward. This package allows you to watch the game and other Fox network broadcasts in the next month.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu is currently offering a special deal where you can get three months of its live TV service for only $49.99/month. The package includes FS1, allowing you to watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma game and other college football games throughout the season. This deal also includes access to the full streaming library on Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+.

In conclusion, you have plenty of options to watch the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State football game. From YouTube TV’s extensive channel selection to Hulu’s three-month deal, there is a streaming service to suit your needs. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home.

Sources:

– YouTube TV

– FuboTV

– Sling TV

– Hulu