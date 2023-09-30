Oklahoma Sooners Face Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12 Showdown

The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners will be taking on the Iowa State Cyclones in a highly anticipated Big 12 clash on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The game will be held at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma has been performing well on both offense and defense this season. Their offense ranks ninth-best with an average of 506.8 yards per game, while their defense ranks 33rd with 310.8 yards allowed per game. The Sooners have been led quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has thrown for 1,227 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also contributed to the ground game with 58 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

In contrast, the Iowa State Cyclones have struggled on offense, averaging only 21 points per game. Their defense, however, has been solid, surrendering just 16.5 points per game. Quarterback Rocco Becht has been the key player for the Cyclones, throwing for 897 yards and seven touchdowns.

Both teams have shown strength in different areas. Oklahoma has excelled in passing yards, ranking sixth in the nation with an average of 349 yards per game. Iowa State, on the other hand, has struggled in rushing yards, ranking 124th with an average of 83.3 yards per game.

As the game approaches, it will be important for both teams to capitalize on their strengths and exploit the weaknesses of their opponents. The outcome of this Big 12 showdown could have significant implications for the rest of the season.

To catch all the college football action, the game will be aired on Fox Sports 1. Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo.

Source: Data Skrive