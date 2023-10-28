Oklahoma State Cowboys Set to Take on Cincinnati Bearcats in Big 12 Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) are gearing up for a thrilling Big 12 clash against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. With both teams looking to secure a crucial win, it promises to be an exciting matchup.

Oklahoma State has been displaying solid offensive firepower this season, averaging 29.1 points per game. Led quarterback Alan Bowman, the Cowboys have been able to move the ball effectively through the air, with Bowman throwing for a total of 1,294 yards this season. In addition to Bowman’s passing game, running back Ollie Gordon has been a force on the ground, accumulating 816 yards on 116 carries and finding the end zone eight times. Wide receiver Jaden Bray has also made significant contributions, leading the team with 344 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Cincinnati has had a challenging season so far, but they have shown flashes of brilliance on offense. Quarterback Emory Jones has been a dual threat, accumulating 1,484 passing yards and 408 rushing yards. Corey Kiner has been the team’s top rusher, amassing 563 yards and two touchdowns on 102 carries. Xzavier Henderson has been a reliable target for Jones, recording 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses on defense. Oklahoma State’s defense ranks 74th in the FBS, while Cincinnati’s defense sits at 74th as well. However, the Bearcats have been more effective at limiting rushing yards, ranking 11th in the country in rush defense.

Football fans can catch all the action on ESPN2 as the game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET. For those unable to tune in via traditional television, the game can be live-streamed on Fubo. The city of Stillwater, Oklahoma, will host this exciting matchup at Boone Pickens Stadium.

So mark your calendars for this Big 12 showdown and get ready for a thrilling game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati!

FAQs

1. Where is the Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati game taking place?

The game is scheduled to take place at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

2. What time does the game start?

Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM ET.

3. Which channel will be broadcasting the game?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

4. Can I live-stream the game?

Yes, you can watch the game live on Fubo.

5. Who are the key players to watch in this matchup?

Keep an eye on Oklahoma State’s quarterback Alan Bowman, running back Ollie Gordon, and wide receiver Jaden Bray. For Cincinnati, quarterback Emory Jones, running back Corey Kiner, and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson will be key players to watch.