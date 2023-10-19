Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers: A Battle of Victorious Teams

The Edmonton Oilers (1-2) will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1) in an exciting NHL matchup on Thursday. Both teams are coming off wins in their most recent games, making this game even more intriguing for fans.

For those unable to attend the game in person, it will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and Hulu. This allows hockey enthusiasts to catch over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games as well as original programming. If you prefer to catch NHL action all season long, Fubo TV is an excellent option.

Looking at the stats, the Edmonton Oilers displayed a strong offensive performance last season, leading the league with 325 total goals, averaging 4.0 goals per game. Their power-play conversion rate of 32.36% was also the highest in the NHL. The team’s star players, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, contributed significantly to these impressive offensive statistics.

Defensively, the Oilers allowed 256 total goals, averaging 3.1 goals per game. Despite this, their +69 goal differential was the second-best in the league. The team’s power-play unit also excelled, scoring 89 goals on 275 power-play chances.

The Philadelphia Flyers, on the other hand, struggled offensively last season, ranking 29th in the NHL with 220 goals. Their power-play conversion rate of 15.56% was the lowest in the league. Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett were the top performers for the Flyers, combining for 58 goals and 52 assists.

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals, averaging 3.4 goals per game. Their goal differential of -56 demonstrated their challenges in preventing opponents’ goals. On the power play, the team scored only 35 goals on 225 chances.

With both teams bringing different strengths and weaknesses to the ice, this game promises to be an exciting matchup. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair with the Oilers boasting a potent offensive lineup and the Flyers looking to improve their offensive production. It’ll be a battle for supremacy on Thursday night.

