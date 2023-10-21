Ohio Bobcats and Western Michigan Broncos Set to Face Off in MAC Battle

The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) are set to clash on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in what promises to be an exciting MAC matchup.

Although Ohio ranks 108th in total offense this season, averaging 333.1 yards per game, their defense has been impressive, allowing only 333.1 yards per game, the fourth-best in the FBS. On the other hand, Western Michigan’s offense has accumulated 376.6 total yards per game, ranking them 80th, while their defense has given up 397.1 total yards per game, ranking 98th.

The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network and can also be streamed on Fubo. The kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET in Athens, Ohio.

Ohio’s quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, has thrown for 1,068 yards this season, completing 63.2% of his passes with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also contributed on the ground with 151 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Sieh Bangura leads the team in rushing with 362 yards and two touchdowns, while O’Shaan Allison has rushed for 282 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz is Ohio’s leading receiver with 285 yards and two touchdowns, followed Miles Cross with 275 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Walton has also been a reliable target with 193 receiving yards and one touchdown.

For Western Michigan, Treyson Bourguet has thrown for 713 yards, completing 55.3% of his passes with four touchdowns and one interception. Jalen Buckley leads the team in rushing with 612 yards and five touchdowns, while Zahir Abdus-Salaam has contributed 305 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack is Western Michigan’s leading receiver with 348 yards, followed Anthony Sambucci with 209 yards and four touchdowns. Austin Hence has also made an impact with 194 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

It’s bound to be an intriguing matchup between these two MAC rivals.