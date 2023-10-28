Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers Set for Big Ten Battle

The highly anticipated showdown between the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Camp Randall Stadium. The clash between these Big Ten rivals promises to be an exciting matchup that fans won’t want to miss.

Although Ohio State has gained recognition for their potent offense, their defensive prowess cannot be overlooked. With an average of just 10 points per game allowed, the Buckeyes have emerged as a top-ranked defensive unit this season. On the offensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been scoring an average of 33.7 points per game, showcasing their ability to dominate in multiple facets of the game.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Badgers have been steadily accumulating yardage on offense, averaging 395.9 total yards per game. While their offensive ranking may not be as high as desired, their tenacity has been evident in their ability to grind out plays and put up points. Defensively, the Badgers have displayed consistency, surrendering an average of 333.4 total yards per game.

Those looking forward to this matchup can catch all the action on NBC at 7:30 PM ET. Live streaming is also available on Fubo, offering fans the opportunity to watch college football all season long.

FAQ:

Q: What teams will be playing in the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game?

A: The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers will be facing off in this Big Ten battle.

Q: Where is the game taking place?

A: The game will be held at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Q: What time will the game start?

A: Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Q: Is there a way to stream the game?

A: Yes, the game can be streamed live on Fubo.

Q: Which TV channel is broadcasting the game?

A: The game will be broadcasted on NBC.