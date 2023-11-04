Ohio State Buckeyes Set to Take on Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) are gearing up to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) in an exciting Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium. While Ohio State has been dominant defensively, ranking second-best in the nation with just 10 points allowed per game, Rutgers has been relying on their strong defensive unit, which currently ranks 13th in the country, surrendering only 15.8 points per game. This clash between two Big Ten teams promises to be an intriguing battle on both sides of the ball.

Even though Ohio State’s offense is averaging 32.5 points per game, ranking 37th overall, their defense has been their key strength this season. Led quarterback Kyle McCord, who has thrown for 2,163 yards with 14 touchdown passes, the Buckeyes have been able to rack up points while stifling their opponents. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been a force on the ground, accumulating 457 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Rutgers, on the other hand, has relied on the dual-threat abilities of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. Wimsatt has passed for 1,134 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for 362 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Kyle Monangai has been a key contributor, with 744 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Both teams have shown strength in different areas, with Ohio State excelling on defense and Rutgers relying on their defensive prowess. It will be interesting to see how these two teams match up on Saturday.

FAQ

When and where is the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game taking place?

The Ohio State vs. Rutgers game is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

How can I watch the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game?

The game will be televised on CBS. Alternatively, fans can also catch the live stream on Fubo.

What are the key statistics for Ohio State and Rutgers?

Ohio State ranks 45th in offensive yards average, while Rutgers ranks 113th. In terms of defensive yards average, Ohio State ranks 4th, while Rutgers ranks 9th. Ohio State has 32nd turnovers, while Rutgers has 14th.

Who are the stat leaders for Ohio State and Rutgers?

For Ohio State, Kyle McCord leads in passing yards, TreVeyon Henderson leads in rushing yards, and Marvin Harrison Jr. leads in receiving yards. For Rutgers, Gavin Wimsatt leads in passing yards, Kyle Monangai leads in rushing yards, and Christian Dremel leads in receiving yards.