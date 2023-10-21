Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: A Big Ten Showdown

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions are set to face off in an exciting Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Ohio Stadium. Both teams enter the game with perfect 6-0 records and high expectations.

Ohio State’s offense has been solid this season, ranking 34th in total yards per game with 443. However, their defense has been their biggest strength, allowing only 193.7 total yards per game, which is the best in the FBS.

On the other hand, Penn State’s offense has been averaging 426.7 total yards per game, ranking them 43rd in the FBS. But their defense has been exceptional, allowing only 193.7 total yards per game, which is the best in the FBS.

To catch all the action of this highly anticipated showdown, tune in to FOX at 12:00 PM ET. If you prefer to stream the game, you can watch it on Fubo. The game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Both teams boast impressive statistics on both sides of the ball. Ohio State’s offense is led quarterback Kyle McCord, who has thrown for 1,651 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception this season. TreVeyon Henderson has been a key player in their rushing attack with 295 yards and five touchdowns.

For Penn State, quarterback Drew Allar has been impressive with 1,254 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, while also contributing on the ground. Running back KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been a reliable option with 402 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This highly anticipated matchup between two Big Ten powerhouses promises to be a thrilling game to watch. Don’t miss out on this clash of top-ranked teams as they battle for conference supremacy.

Definitions:

– FBS: Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football in the United States.

– Big Ten: A collegiate athletic conference consisting of 14 universities primarily from the midwestern United States.

