Preview: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The undefeated No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to South Bend, Indiana to face the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, September 23, 2023. This highly anticipated matchup between two top-10 teams promises to be an exciting contest.

Ohio State has been dominant on both sides of the ball this season. Their offense ranks as the 20th-best in scoring, averaging 40.3 points per game, while their defense has been outstanding, allowing only 6.7 points per game – the second-best in the nation. Notre Dame, on the other hand, has also been impressive, ranking ninth in scoring offense with 46 points per game, and 13th in scoring defense, giving up an average of 11.8 points.

Both teams boast potent offenses. Ohio State’s quarterback, Kyle McCord, has been exceptional, throwing for 815 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception. TreVeyon Henderson has been a force in the backfield, rushing for 191 yards and four touchdowns. Notre Dame’s signal-caller, Sam Hartman, has been equally impressive, accumulating 1,061 passing yards and 13 touchdowns without throwing a single interception. Audric Estime has been their go-to running back, amassing 521 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

This matchup will feature two high-powered offenses and strong defenses. It is a game that fans of college football should not miss. The game will be televised on NBC at 7:30 PM ET and can be streamed on Fubo. So, prepare yourself for an exciting night of college football as two of the nation’s top teams clash on the gridiron.

Sources: Data Skrive