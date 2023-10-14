Preview: USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) are set to face off against the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This matchup will showcase two teams with contrasting strengths on both offense and defense.

On the defensive side of the ball, Notre Dame has been impressive, ranking 12th-best allowing only 279.4 yards per game. Their offense, on the other hand, ranks 35th with an average of 437.9 yards per game. USC’s offense has been dominant, posting the best scoring average in the nation at 51.8 points per contest. Defensively, USC ranks 80th, allowing 27.0 points per game.

In terms of key statistics, USC has the upper hand in both total offense and passing offense, ranking 3rd with 523.3 yards per game and 3rd with 355.2 passing yards per game. Notre Dame, on the other hand, ranks 7th in total offense with 437.9 yards per game and 41st in passing offense with 266.9 yards per game.

Both teams have had success in the turnover battle, with Notre Dame ranking 47th with 7 turnovers and USC ranking 10th with only 4 turnovers. In terms of takeaways, they are tied at 8th with 8 takeaways each.

Notre Dame’s offensive leader is quarterback Sam Hartman, who has thrown for 1,712 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Running back Audric Estime has been their top rusher, with 692 yards and 7 touchdowns. Mitchell Evans leads the team in receiving yards with 343 and one touchdown.

For USC, quarterback Caleb Williams has been outstanding, throwing for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also contributing 124 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. MarShawn Lloyd leads the team in rushing with 519 yards and 4 touchdowns. Tahj Washington has been their top receiver, with 456 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

This game is set to be a battle between USC’s high-powered offense and Notre Dame’s stout defense. It will be interesting to see which unit can come out on top and lead their team to victory.

Sources: Data Skrive