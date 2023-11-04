Preview: Clash of the Titans – Notre Dame vs. Clemson

The long-awaited clash between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers is set to take place at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Both teams have had impressive seasons, making this matchup a highly anticipated one.

Notre Dame has been dominant on both offense and defense, ranking 12th in scoring offense with an average of 38.3 points per game. Their defense has been equally formidable, allowing only 15.3 points per game, placing them ninth in the nation.

On the other side, Clemson’s defensive unit has been the driving force behind their success, surrendering an average of just 267.5 total yards per game, which ranks them sixth in the FBS. Offensively, they have been generating 416.6 total yards per game, placing them at the 49th spot.

This game is expected to be a battle of strengths, with Notre Dame’s high-powered offense going up against Clemson’s elite defense. It will be intriguing to see how Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman performs against a formidable Clemson secondary. Hartman has thrown for 2,126 yards, completing 65.4% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Clemson, led quarterback Cade Klubnik, will look to exploit Notre Dame’s defense with their balanced offensive attack. Klubnik has amassed 1,947 passing yards, connecting on 188-of-294 attempts with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also contributed with his legs, rushing for 89 yards and three touchdowns.

This game will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the playoff picture, as both teams have aspirations of competing for a national championship. So mark your calendars and get ready for an intense battle between two college football powerhouses.

FAQs

When and where is the Notre Dame vs. Clemson game?

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM ET.

Which channel will air the game?

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Can I watch the game online?

Yes, a live stream of the game will be available on Fubo.

Where can I watch college football all season long?

You can catch all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+.

Who are the key statistical leaders for Notre Dame and Clemson?

For Notre Dame, Sam Hartman leads in passing yards, Audric Estime leads in rushing yards, and Mitchell Evans leads in receiving yards. For Clemson, Cade Klubnik leads in passing yards, Will Shipley leads in rushing yards, and Beaux Collins leads in receiving yards.

Where can I get official gear for Notre Dame and Clemson?

You can find officially licensed gear for Notre Dame and Clemson at Fanatics.

