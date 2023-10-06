How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Louisville College Football Game Live

The highly anticipated college football matchup between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 25 Louisville is scheduled for Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams have been performing well this season, with Notre Dame boasting a 5-1 record and Louisville undefeated at 5-0. This game is expected to be a thrilling showdown.

If you don’t have cable but still want to watch the game live, there are several streaming options available. One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the game is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, Sling TV is offering a deal with 50% off your first month, bringing the cost down to just $22.50 for the Blue package with ABC included.

Another streaming option is Hulu + Live TV, which provides access to ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, and many other channels. Until October 11, Hulu + Live TV is offering a discount of 30% off your first three months, making it a great choice for catching the rest of the college football season.

FuboTV is also a recommended streaming service for college football fans. With access to 14 channels broadcasting live games, including local, national, and college networks, FuboTV is a reliable option. They are currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can test out the service before committing.

In addition to the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game, there are many other exciting matchups happening in Week 6 of the 2023 NCAA college football season. The full schedule can be found on various networks, such as ABC, ESPN, CBS Sports Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Whether you choose to stream the games or watch them on traditional cable, it’s an exciting time for college football fans. Don’t miss out on the action!

